The Charlotte Hornets, P.J. Washington included, take the court versus the Miami Heat on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last appearance, a 129-107 loss to the Knicks, Washington put up four points.

With prop bets available for Washington, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

P.J. Washington Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-122)

Over 14.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-115)

Over 4.5 (-115) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+128)

Over 2.5 (+128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-128)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Heat allowed 109.8 points per game last season, second in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Heat were sixth in the league last year, allowing 41.9 per game.

Giving up an average of 25.6 assists last season, the Heat were the 14th-ranked team in the league.

Giving up 13.1 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Heat were 28th in the league in that category.

P.J. Washington vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/29/2023 36 27 6 5 3 0 1 11/12/2022 28 4 1 0 0 1 0 11/10/2022 35 9 5 0 1 0 0

