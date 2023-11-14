The North Carolina Central Eagles (0-1) face the Wofford Terriers (2-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.

North Carolina Central Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

North Carolina Central vs. Wofford 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 66.7 points per game last year were just 1.7 more points than the 65 the Terriers gave up.

When North Carolina Central allowed fewer than 69.7 points last season, it went 12-3.

Last year, the Terriers recorded only 1.2 more points per game (69.7) than the Eagles gave up (68.5).

Wofford went 17-1 last season when scoring more than 68.5 points.

