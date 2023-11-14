The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-1) face the Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. This matchup will start at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

N.C. A&T vs. Virginia Game Information

N.C. A&T Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kam Woods: 17.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Demetric Horton: 10.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Marcus Watson: 14.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Duncan Powell: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Austin Johnson: 5.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

Virginia Top Players (2022-23)

  • Reece Beekman: 9.5 PTS, 3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Kihei Clark: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jayden Gardner: 12 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Armaan Franklin: 12.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ben Vander Plas: 7.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

N.C. A&T vs. Virginia Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia Rank Virginia AVG N.C. A&T AVG N.C. A&T Rank
276th 67.8 Points Scored 70.8 195th
6th 60.5 Points Allowed 73.8 284th
298th 29.6 Rebounds 31.8 178th
297th 7 Off. Rebounds 8.1 215th
256th 6.7 3pt Made 8.3 74th
24th 15.7 Assists 11.7 289th
2nd 8.1 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

