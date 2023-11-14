Tuesday's game features the Virginia Cavaliers (2-0) and the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-2) matching up at John Paul Jones Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 97-52 win for heavily favored Virginia according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 14.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

N.C. A&T vs. Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

N.C. A&T vs. Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 97, N.C. A&T 52

Spread & Total Prediction for N.C. A&T vs. Virginia

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia (-45.4)

Virginia (-45.4) Computer Predicted Total: 149.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

N.C. A&T Performance Insights

N.C. A&T was 195th in the country last year with 70.8 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 284th with 73.8 points allowed per contest.

The Aggies ranked third-worst in college basketball with 35.6 rebounds allowed per contest. Meanwhile, they averaged 31.8 boards per game (178th-ranked in college basketball).

N.C. A&T delivered 11.7 dimes per game, which ranked them 289th in college basketball.

The Aggies ranked 152nd in the nation with 11.6 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 183rd with 11.8 forced turnovers per game.

With 8.3 threes per game, the Aggies ranked 74th in the nation. They had a 33.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 215th in college basketball.

With 7.5 three-pointers conceded per game, N.C. A&T ranked 218th in college basketball. It ceded a 32.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 112th in college basketball.

Last year N.C. A&T took 59.2% two-pointers, accounting for 67.2% of the team's baskets. It shot 40.8% from beyond the arc (32.8% of the team's baskets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.