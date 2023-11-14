North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mecklenburg County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need below.
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Myers Park High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
York Preparatory School at West Mecklenburg High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Charlotte Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christ School at Victory Christian Center School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
