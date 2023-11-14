If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Johnston County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Johnston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Neuse Charter School at East Wake Academy

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
  • Location: Zebulon, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.