Top Player Prop Bets for Hornets vs. Heat on November 14, 2023
The Miami Heat visit the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Tuesday (tip at 7:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for LaMelo Ball and others in this outing.
Hornets vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSUN
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Spectrum Center
NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets
LaMelo Ball Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -104)
|6.5 (Over: +112)
|8.5 (Over: -135)
|3.5 (Over: -120)
- Ball is averaging 14.3 points during the 2023-24 season, 11.2 less than Tuesday's prop total.
- His rebounding average -- 6.0 -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.
- Ball averages 9.0 assists, 0.5 more than Tuesday's over/under.
- Ball has hit 2.0 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).
Gordon Hayward Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|17.5 (Over: -104)
|4.5 (Over: -120)
|4.5 (Over: -114)
|1.5 (Over: +122)
- Gordon Hayward is averaging 14.7 points per game this season, 2.8 fewer than his points prop on Tuesday.
- He averages 1.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 4.5.
- Hayward's assists average -- 5.3 -- is 0.8 higher than Tuesday's over/under (4.5).
- He 1.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler Props
- The 22.5-point prop bet for Jimmy Butler on Tuesday is 6.0 higher than his scoring average on the season (16.5).
- He averages 3.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 5.5.
- Butler has picked up 3.5 assists per game, 2.0 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (5.5).
- He makes 0.0 three-pointers per game, 1.5 fewer than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).
