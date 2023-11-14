Hornets vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat (6-4) are 3.5-point favorites as they look to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (3-6) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSUN. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5 points.
Hornets vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and BSSUN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-3.5
|224.5
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- Charlotte's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 224.5 points in eight of nine outings.
- Charlotte's average game total this season has been 239.2, 14.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Charlotte has a 4-5-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Hornets have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win three times (42.9%) in those games.
- Charlotte has a record of 2-2 when it is set as the underdog by +135 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Charlotte has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Hornets vs Heat Additional Info
|Heat vs Hornets Injury Report
|Heat vs Hornets Players to Watch
|Heat vs Hornets Prediction
|Heat vs Hornets Odds/Over/Under
Hornets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|5
|50%
|109.5
|225.6
|110.3
|233.4
|221.0
|Hornets
|8
|88.9%
|116.1
|225.6
|123.1
|233.4
|232.5
Additional Hornets Insights & Trends
- This season, Charlotte is 1-3-0 at home against the spread (.250 winning percentage). Away, it is 3-2-0 ATS (.600).
- The Hornets' 116.1 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 110.3 the Heat give up to opponents.
- Charlotte is 4-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall when it scores more than 110.3 points.
Hornets vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hornets
|4-5
|4-1
|7-2
|Heat
|4-6
|0-3
|4-6
Hornets vs. Heat Point Insights
|Hornets
|Heat
|116.1
|109.5
|6
|25
|4-3
|0-0
|3-4
|0-0
|123.1
|110.3
|28
|9
|0-0
|3-5
|0-0
|6-2
