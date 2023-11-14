The Miami Heat (6-4) are 3.5-point favorites as they look to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (3-6) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSUN. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5 points.

Hornets vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -3.5 224.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 224.5 points in eight of nine outings.

Charlotte's average game total this season has been 239.2, 14.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Charlotte has a 4-5-0 record against the spread this year.

The Hornets have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win three times (42.9%) in those games.

Charlotte has a record of 2-2 when it is set as the underdog by +135 or more by bookmakers this season.

Charlotte has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Hornets vs Heat Additional Info

Hornets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 5 50% 109.5 225.6 110.3 233.4 221.0 Hornets 8 88.9% 116.1 225.6 123.1 233.4 232.5

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

This season, Charlotte is 1-3-0 at home against the spread (.250 winning percentage). Away, it is 3-2-0 ATS (.600).

The Hornets' 116.1 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 110.3 the Heat give up to opponents.

Charlotte is 4-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall when it scores more than 110.3 points.

Hornets vs. Heat Betting Splits

Hornets and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hornets 4-5 4-1 7-2 Heat 4-6 0-3 4-6

Hornets vs. Heat Point Insights

Hornets Heat 116.1 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 4-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 3-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 123.1 Points Allowed (PG) 110.3 28 NBA Rank (PAPG) 9 0-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-5 0-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-2

