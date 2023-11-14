The High Point Panthers (1-1) battle the Stetson Hatters (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

High Point Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

High Point vs. Stetson 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hatters' 59.4 points per game last year were just 1.7 fewer points than the 61.1 the Panthers gave up.

Stetson went 11-6 last season when giving up fewer than 64.6 points.

Last year, the Panthers put up only 3.4 more points per game (64.6) than the Hatters gave up (61.2).

When High Point totaled more than 61.2 points last season, it went 12-5.

High Point Schedule