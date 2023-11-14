The Queens Royals (0-2) and the High Point Panthers (1-1) take the floor at Curry Arena on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.

High Point vs. Queens Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Curry Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Last season 16 of High Point's games hit the over.

The Panthers were 13-14-0 against the spread last season.

Queens sported a 14-13-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 13-14-0 mark from High Point.

High Point vs. Queens Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Queens 77.7 152.3 74.6 151.8 149.9 High Point 74.6 152.3 77.2 151.8 148.0

Additional High Point Insights & Trends

The Panthers' 74.6 points per game last year were equal to what the Royals allowed.

When it scored more than 74.6 points last season, High Point went 7-3 against the spread and 9-4 overall.

High Point vs. Queens Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Queens 14-13-0 15-12-0 High Point 13-14-0 16-11-0

High Point vs. Queens Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Queens High Point 8-5 Home Record 10-5 7-10 Away Record 2-11 5-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 86.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

