Tuesday's game at Curry Arena has the High Point Panthers (1-1) taking on the Queens Royals (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on November 14. Our computer prediction projects a 93-86 victory for High Point.

There is no line set for the matchup.

High Point vs. Queens Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Curry Arena

High Point vs. Queens Score Prediction

Prediction: High Point 93, Queens 86

Spread & Total Prediction for High Point vs. Queens

Computer Predicted Spread: High Point (-7.7)

High Point (-7.7) Computer Predicted Total: 178.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

High Point Performance Insights

High Point ranked 109th in the country with 74.6 points per game last season, but on defense it lagged behind, ceding 77.2 points per game (19th-worst in college basketball).

The Panthers ranked 18th-worst in the country with 34.4 rebounds allowed per game. Meanwhile, they grabbed 34.9 rebounds per game (32nd-ranked in college basketball).

High Point delivered 12.3 dimes per game, which ranked them 237th in the country.

Last season the Panthers averaged 13.3 turnovers per game (311th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.9 turnovers per contest (174th-ranked).

The Panthers made 7.5 treys per game (166th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while sporting a 32.5% three-point percentage (273rd-ranked).

High Point ceded 7.8 three-pointers per game (252nd-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 32.4% (96th-ranked) from downtown.

High Point took 60.8% two-pointers and 39.2% from beyond the arc last year. Of the team's buckets, 71.2% were two-pointers and 28.8% were three-pointers.

