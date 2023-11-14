The High Point Panthers (1-1) face the Queens Royals (0-2) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Curry Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

High Point vs. Queens Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
High Point Stats Insights

  • The Panthers' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.6 percentage points lower than the Royals gave up to their opponents (45.9%).
  • Last season, High Point had a 9-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 45.9% from the field.
  • The Panthers were the 32nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Royals finished 72nd.
  • The Panthers scored an average of 74.6 points per game last year, the same as the 74.6 the Royals gave up.
  • When it scored more than 74.6 points last season, High Point went 9-4.

High Point Home & Away Comparison

  • High Point put up more points at home (79.9 per game) than away (69.2) last season.
  • The Panthers conceded fewer points at home (73.5 per game) than away (83) last season.
  • High Point sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than away (34.1%).

High Point Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Saint Andrews (NC) W 105-51 Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
11/11/2023 @ Wofford L 99-98 Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
11/14/2023 @ Queens - Curry Arena
11/20/2023 Iona - Hertz Arena
11/26/2023 Mount Olive - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

