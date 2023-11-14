The High Point Panthers (1-1) face the Queens Royals (0-2) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Curry Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

High Point vs. Queens Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

High Point Stats Insights

The Panthers' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.6 percentage points lower than the Royals gave up to their opponents (45.9%).

Last season, High Point had a 9-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 45.9% from the field.

The Panthers were the 32nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Royals finished 72nd.

The Panthers scored an average of 74.6 points per game last year, the same as the 74.6 the Royals gave up.

When it scored more than 74.6 points last season, High Point went 9-4.

High Point Home & Away Comparison

High Point put up more points at home (79.9 per game) than away (69.2) last season.

The Panthers conceded fewer points at home (73.5 per game) than away (83) last season.

High Point sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than away (34.1%).

High Point Upcoming Schedule