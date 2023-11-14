If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Forsyth County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Surry Central High School at Reagan High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 14

4:30 PM ET on November 14 Location: Pfafftown, NC

Pfafftown, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem at Jordan- Matthews High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14

6:00 PM ET on November 14 Location: Siler City, NC

Siler City, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Burlington Christian Academy at Salem Baptist Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14

6:00 PM ET on November 14 Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Ben L. Smith High School at Mount Tabor High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 14

6:30 PM ET on November 14 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Calvary Day School

Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on November 14

6:55 PM ET on November 14 Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Forsyth Country Day School at Carlisle School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14

7:00 PM ET on November 14 Location: Axton, VA

Axton, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Calvary Christian School at Triad Baptist Christian Academy