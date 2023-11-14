The Duke Blue Devils (2-0) take on the Columbia Lions (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. It begins at 6:00 PM ET.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

TV: ESPN+

Duke vs. Columbia 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Blue Devils' 63.6 points per game last year were just 0.3 more points than the 63.3 the Lions gave up.

Duke went 24-5 last season when giving up fewer than 78.2 points.

Last year, the Lions recorded 27.2 more points per game (78.2) than the Blue Devils gave up (51).

Columbia had a 23-4 record last season when putting up more than 51 points.

The Lions made 33.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.8 percentage points lower than the Blue Devils allowed to their opponents (37.6%).

The Blue Devils shot 38.9% from the field, 4.2% lower than the 43.1% the Lions' opponents shot last season.

Duke Schedule