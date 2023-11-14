Tuesday's game that pits the Duke Blue Devils (1-1) against the Michigan State Spartans (1-1) at United Center has a projected final score of 74-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Duke, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on November 14.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Duke vs. Michigan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Duke vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 74, Michigan State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Michigan State

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-3.7)

Duke (-3.7) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duke Performance Insights

Duke was 169th in the nation in points scored (72 per game) and 30th in points allowed (63.6) last year.

On the glass, the Blue Devils were 20th-best in college basketball in rebounds (35.6 per game) last year. They were 20th-best in rebounds conceded (27.8 per game).

Last season Duke was ranked 70th in the country in assists with 14.6 per game.

The Blue Devils were 237th in the country in 3-pointers made (6.8 per game) and 215th in 3-point percentage (33.5%) last year.

Last year, Duke was 64th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (6.3 per game) and 24th-best in defensive 3-point percentage (30.5%).

Duke attempted 35.3% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 26.2% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempted 64.7% of its shots, with 73.8% of its makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.