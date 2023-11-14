Tuesday's game that pits the Duke Blue Devils (1-1) versus the Michigan State Spartans (1-1) at United Center has a projected final score of 74-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Duke, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on November 14.

The matchup has no line set.

Duke vs. Michigan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Duke vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 74, Michigan State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Michigan State

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-3.7)

Duke (-3.7) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duke Performance Insights

Duke was 169th in the nation in points scored (72 per game) and 30th in points allowed (63.6) last season.

On the glass, the Blue Devils were 20th-best in the country in rebounds (35.6 per game) last year. They were 20th-best in rebounds conceded (27.8 per game).

At 14.6 assists per game last season, Duke was 70th in college basketball.

The Blue Devils made 6.8 3-pointers per game and shot 33.5% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 237th and 215th, respectively, in college basketball.

Duke was 64th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (6.3 per game) and 24th-best in 3-point percentage defensively (30.5%) last season.

Duke took 64.7% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.3% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 73.8% of Duke's baskets were 2-pointers, and 26.2% were 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.