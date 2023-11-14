Tuesday's game features the Duke Blue Devils (1-1) and the Michigan State Spartans (1-1) clashing at United Center (on November 14) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-70 victory for Duke.

There is no line set for the game.

Duke vs. Michigan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Duke vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 74, Michigan State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Michigan State

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-3.8)

Duke (-3.8) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Duke Performance Insights

With 72.0 points scored per game and 63.6 points conceded last season, Duke was 169th in the nation offensively and 30th on defense.

Last season, the Blue Devils were 20th-best in college basketball in rebounds (35.6 per game) and 20th-best in rebounds conceded (27.8).

At 14.6 assists per game last year, Duke was 70th in the country.

The Blue Devils were 237th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (6.8 per game) and 215th in 3-point percentage (33.5%) last season.

Defensively, Duke was 64th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.3 last year. It was 24th-best in 3-point percentage allowed at 30.5%.

Last season, the Blue Devils attempted 64.7% of their shots from inside the arc, and 35.3% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 73.8% of the Blue Devils' baskets were 2-pointers, and 26.2% were 3-pointers.

