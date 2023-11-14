How to Watch Duke vs. Michigan State on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (1-1) take on the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN.
Duke vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN
Duke Stats Insights
- The Blue Devils shot 45.2% from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Spartans allowed to opponents.
- Duke went 16-3 when it shot better than 42.4% from the field.
- The Blue Devils were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Spartans finished 156th.
- Last year, the Blue Devils averaged 72.0 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 67.9 the Spartans gave up.
- When Duke scored more than 67.9 points last season, it went 19-2.
Michigan State Stats Insights
- The Spartans shot at a 45.2% rate from the field last season, 4.6 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils averaged.
- Last season, Michigan State had a 16-7 record in games the team collectively shot over 40.6% from the field.
- The Spartans were the 156th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Blue Devils finished 25th.
- The Spartans' 70.9 points per game last year were 7.3 more points than the 63.6 the Blue Devils gave up to opponents.
- When Michigan State allowed fewer than 72.0 points last season, it went 16-5.
Duke Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last year, Duke scored 8.7 more points per game (76.7) than it did in away games (68.0).
- In 2022-23, the Blue Devils allowed 60.8 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 68.4.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Duke performed better when playing at home last year, sinking 7.3 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage away from home.
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Michigan State scored 70.6 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 69.0.
- At home, the Spartans allowed 61.4 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (72.0).
- Michigan State made more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than on the road (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.9%) than away (40.3%).
Duke Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Dartmouth
|W 92-54
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/10/2023
|Arizona
|L 78-73
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/14/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|United Center
|11/17/2023
|Bucknell
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/21/2023
|La Salle
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
Michigan State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|James Madison
|L 79-76
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/9/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 74-51
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/14/2023
|Duke
|-
|United Center
|11/17/2023
|Butler
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/19/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
