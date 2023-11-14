The No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-1) face the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at United Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Duke vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN

Duke Stats Insights

Last season, the Blue Devils had a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.8% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Spartans' opponents hit.

In games Duke shot higher than 42.4% from the field, it went 16-3 overall.

The Blue Devils were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Spartans finished 156th.

Last year, the Blue Devils put up just 4.1 more points per game (72) than the Spartans allowed (67.9).

Duke had a 19-2 record last season when putting up more than 67.9 points.

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans shot at a 45.2% clip from the field last season, 4.6 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils averaged.

Michigan State put together a 16-7 straight up record in games it shot over 40.6% from the field.

The Spartans were the 156th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Blue Devils finished 25th.

The Spartans averaged 7.3 more points per game last year (70.9) than the Blue Devils allowed (63.6).

Michigan State had a 16-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 72 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison

At home last year, Duke posted 8.7 more points per game (76.7) than it did in road games (68).

In 2022-23, the Blue Devils gave up 60.8 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 68.4.

In terms of three-point shooting, Duke performed better at home last year, making 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage away from home.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Michigan State scored 70.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 69.

The Spartans conceded 61.4 points per game at home last season, and 72 away.

Michigan State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.9%) than away (40.3%).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Dartmouth W 92-54 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/10/2023 Arizona L 78-73 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/14/2023 Michigan State - United Center 11/17/2023 Bucknell - Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/21/2023 La Salle - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule