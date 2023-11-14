North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chatham County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Chatham County, North Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Chatham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem at Jordan- Matthews High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Siler City, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Research Triangle High School at Chatham Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Silver City, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chatham Central High School at Southwestern Randolph High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Asheboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
