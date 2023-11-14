The Charlotte 49ers (1-1) face the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Charlotte Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Charlotte vs. UNC Asheville 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs put up an average of 57.4 points per game last year, 10.8 fewer points than the 68.2 the 49ers gave up.

When UNC Asheville allowed fewer than 62 points last season, it went 10-3.

Last year, the 49ers put up only 0.7 fewer points per game (62) than the Bulldogs gave up (62.7).

When Charlotte totaled more than 62.7 points last season, it went 8-5.

The 49ers made 29.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 20.8 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (50%).

The Bulldogs shot at a 33.9% clip from the field last season, 13.2 percentage points fewer than the 47.1% shooting opponents of the 49ers averaged.

Charlotte Schedule