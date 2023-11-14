Appalachian State vs. Oregon State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The Oregon State Beavers (2-0) host the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1) at Gill Coliseum on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. There is no line set for the matchup.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Appalachian State vs. Oregon State Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Where: Corvallis, Oregon
- Venue: Gill Coliseum
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Mountaineers Betting Records & Stats
- Last year 15 of Appalachian State's games went over the point total.
- The Mountaineers beat the spread 13 times in 32 games last year.
- Oregon State (15-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 53.6% of the time, 5.5% more often than Appalachian State (13-14-0) last year.
Appalachian State vs. Oregon State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Oregon State
|61.2
|131.5
|67.0
|131.6
|133.0
|Appalachian State
|70.3
|131.5
|64.6
|131.6
|133.0
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Appalachian State Insights & Trends
- The Mountaineers put up an average of 70.3 points per game last year, just 3.3 more points than the 67.0 the Beavers allowed to opponents.
- Appalachian State put together an 8-2 ATS record and an 11-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.0 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Appalachian State vs. Oregon State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Oregon State
|15-13-0
|11-17-0
|Appalachian State
|13-14-0
|15-12-0
Appalachian State vs. Oregon State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Oregon State
|Appalachian State
|10-7
|Home Record
|10-7
|1-10
|Away Record
|6-7
|8-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-8-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-5-0
|64.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|74.9
|56.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.5
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-7-0
|3-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.