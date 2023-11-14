Tuesday's contest features the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1) and the Oregon State Beavers (2-0) squaring off at Gill Coliseum in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 84-81 win for Appalachian State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on November 14.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Appalachian State vs. Oregon State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Gill Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Appalachian State vs. Oregon State Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 84, Oregon State 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Appalachian State vs. Oregon State

Computer Predicted Spread: Appalachian State (-2.6)

Appalachian State (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 165.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Appalachian State Performance Insights

Appalachian State put up 70.3 points per game (205th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while ceding 64.6 points per contest (37th-ranked).

The Mountaineers grabbed 32.6 rebounds per game (117th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 32.4 rebounds per contest (270th-ranked).

Appalachian State put up 13.0 dimes per game, which ranked them 179th in the nation.

The Mountaineers were 36th in the nation with 10.3 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 183rd with 11.8 forced turnovers per contest.

Last year the Mountaineers made 7.6 threes per game (149th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 33.5% (215th-ranked) from three-point land.

Appalachian State surrendered 7.3 three-pointers per game (196th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 32.2% three-point percentage (82nd-ranked).

Appalachian State attempted 35.2 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 60.9% of the shots it took (and 70.3% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 22.7 treys per contest, which were 39.1% of its shots (and 29.7% of the team's buckets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.