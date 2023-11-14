The Oregon State Beavers (2-0) battle the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon State vs. Appalachian State matchup in this article.

Appalachian State vs. Oregon State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Appalachian State vs. Oregon State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon State Moneyline Appalachian State Moneyline BetMGM Oregon State (-2.5) 135.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Appalachian State vs. Oregon State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Appalachian State covered 13 times in 27 games with a spread last season.

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs last season, the Mountaineers had an ATS record of 6-6.

Oregon State put together a 15-13-0 ATS record last year.

Beavers games went over the point total 11 out of 28 times last season.

