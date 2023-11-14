The Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1) play the Oregon State Beavers (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Appalachian State vs. Oregon State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Appalachian State Stats Insights

The Mountaineers shot 44.2% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 42.7% the Beavers' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Appalachian State had an 11-5 record in games the team collectively shot better than 42.7% from the field.

The Mountaineers were the 117th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Beavers finished 309th.

The Mountaineers' 70.3 points per game last year were only 3.3 more points than the 67 the Beavers gave up.

When it scored more than 67 points last season, Appalachian State went 11-2.

Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison

Appalachian State scored more points at home (74.9 per game) than away (66.5) last season.

In 2022-23, the Mountaineers conceded 5.5 fewer points per game at home (62.2) than away (67.7).

Appalachian State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (7.6) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.7%) than away (35.1%).

