Monday's contest features the Western Carolina Catamounts (1-1) and the UAB Blazers (1-0) squaring off at Bartow Arena (on November 13) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-58 win for Western Carolina.

The Catamounts' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 67-49 loss to Radford.

Western Carolina vs. UAB Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Western Carolina vs. UAB Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Carolina 67, UAB 58

Other SoCon Predictions

Western Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Catamounts averaged 54.5 points per game last season (342nd in college basketball) while allowing 65.3 per outing (204th in college basketball). They had a -323 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 10.8 points per game.

Western Carolina averaged 1 fewer points in SoCon play (53.5) than overall (54.5).

The Catamounts scored more points at home (58.1 per game) than away (50.1) last season.

In 2022-23, Western Carolina gave up eight fewer points per game at home (61.5) than on the road (69.5).

