Monday's contest at Murphy Athletic Center has the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-0) matching up with the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET (on November 13). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-57 victory as our model heavily favors Middle Tennessee.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Western Carolina vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Murphy Athletic Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Western Carolina vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 74, Western Carolina 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Carolina vs. Middle Tennessee

Computer Predicted Spread: Middle Tennessee (-17.0)

Middle Tennessee (-17.0) Computer Predicted Total: 131.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Western Carolina Performance Insights

Offensively, Western Carolina scored 73.9 points per game (124th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It gave up 70.7 points per contest at the other end (199th-ranked).

The Catamounts averaged 33.6 boards per game (69th-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 31.8 rebounds per contest (222nd-ranked).

Last season Western Carolina ranked 221st in college basketball in assists, dishing out 12.5 per game.

The Catamounts forced 10.6 turnovers per game last season (294th-ranked in college basketball), but they committed just 10.1 turnovers per contest (25th-best).

Last year the Catamounts made 8.5 treys per game (60th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 34% (183rd-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Western Carolina ranked 23rd-best in college basketball by allowing 5.8 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage allowed, it ranked 106th in college basketball at 32.6%.

Western Carolina attempted 34.3 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 57.9% of the shots it attempted (and 66.8% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 25 threes per contest, which were 42.1% of its shots (and 33.2% of the team's buckets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.