The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-0) hit the court against the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.

Western Carolina vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Western Carolina Stats Insights

The Catamounts shot 43.2% from the field, 1.6% lower than the 44.8% the Blue Raiders' opponents shot last season.

Western Carolina compiled an 11-1 straight up record in games it shot over 44.8% from the field.

The Blue Raiders ranked 76th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Catamounts ranked 215th.

The Catamounts averaged 6.1 more points per game last year (73.9) than the Blue Raiders allowed (67.8).

Western Carolina went 17-3 last season when it scored more than 67.8 points.

Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison

At home, Western Carolina averaged 78.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 67.7.

The Catamounts allowed 65.8 points per game at home last season, and 73.3 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Western Carolina drained fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.4 per game) than at home (9.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31%) than at home (37.2%) too.

Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule