How to Watch Western Carolina vs. Middle Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-0) hit the court against the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.
Western Carolina vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Western Carolina Stats Insights
- The Catamounts shot 43.2% from the field, 1.6% lower than the 44.8% the Blue Raiders' opponents shot last season.
- Western Carolina compiled an 11-1 straight up record in games it shot over 44.8% from the field.
- The Blue Raiders ranked 76th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Catamounts ranked 215th.
- The Catamounts averaged 6.1 more points per game last year (73.9) than the Blue Raiders allowed (67.8).
- Western Carolina went 17-3 last season when it scored more than 67.8 points.
Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Western Carolina averaged 78.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 67.7.
- The Catamounts allowed 65.8 points per game at home last season, and 73.3 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Western Carolina drained fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.4 per game) than at home (9.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31%) than at home (37.2%) too.
Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Dalton State
|W 106-65
|Ramsey Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|W 71-61
|Purcell Pavilion
|11/13/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/18/2023
|McNeese
|-
|Ramsey Center
|11/26/2023
|North Alabama
|-
|Ramsey Center
