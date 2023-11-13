North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Forsyth County, North Carolina. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Forsyth Home Educators at Oak Ridge Military Academy
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on November 13
- Location: Oak Ridge, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
