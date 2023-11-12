Week 11 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions
Based on our projections, the best bet against the spread among Week 11's 63 FBS matchups is Duke (+11.5) -- for more suggestions, including parlay possibilities, keep reading.
Get insights and computer predictions for that game and more below.
College Football Computer Picks - Best Spread Bets
Pick: Duke +11.5 vs. North Carolina
- Matchup: Duke Blue Devils at North Carolina Tar Heels
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Duke by 3.3 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pick: Bowling Green -7.5 vs. Kent State
- Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons at Kent State Golden Flashes
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Bowling Green by 20.6 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 8
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pick: Kansas State -20.5 vs. Baylor
- Matchup: Baylor Bears at Kansas State Wildcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas State by 33.0 points
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Pick: Houston -2.5 vs. Cincinnati
- Matchup: Cincinnati Bearcats at Houston Cougars
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Houston by 12.8 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Pick: Coastal Carolina +1.5 vs. Texas State
- Matchup: Texas State Bobcats at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Coastal Carolina by 8.2 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
College Football Computer Picks - Best Total Bets
Over 37.5 - Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Syracuse Orange
- Projected Total: 47.1 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Under 57.5 - New Mexico State vs. Western Kentucky
- Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
- Projected Total: 49.4 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Over 52.5 - Southern Miss vs. Louisiana
- Matchup: Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
- Projected Total: 59.8 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 9
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Fubo
Under 60.5 - Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina
- Matchup: Texas State Bobcats at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Projected Total: 53.4 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Over 44.5 - Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M
- Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected Total: 50.7 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Fubo
