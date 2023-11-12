Sunday's contest that pits the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-1) versus the Tennessee State Tigers (1-1) at Kimmel Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-58 in favor of UNC Asheville, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a 71-61 loss to Furman in their last game on Tuesday.

UNC Asheville vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

UNC Asheville vs. Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Asheville 68, Tennessee State 58

UNC Asheville Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs had a -165 scoring differential last season, falling short by 5.3 points per game. They put up 57.4 points per game, 319th in college basketball, and gave up 62.7 per contest to rank 129th in college basketball.

UNC Asheville scored 56.7 points per game last year in conference matchups, which was 0.7 fewer points per game than its overall average (57.4).

The Bulldogs put up 59.2 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, they averaged 54.9 points per contest.

In 2022-23, UNC Asheville gave up 57.6 points per game at home. On the road, it allowed 67.8.

