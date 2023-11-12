The North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0) face the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 airing on ACC Network.

North Carolina vs. Lehigh Game Information

North Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

Armando Bacot: 15.9 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

15.9 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK RJ Davis: 16.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Caleb Love: 16.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Rechon 'Leaky' Black: 7.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Pete Nance: 10.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

Lehigh Top Players (2022-23)

Evan Taylor: 14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Keith Higgins Jr.: 14.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Dominic Parolin: 8.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Jalin Sinclair: 3.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

North Carolina vs. Lehigh Stat Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina Rank North Carolina AVG Lehigh AVG Lehigh Rank 68th 76.2 Points Scored 69.8 216th 204th 70.9 Points Allowed 69.4 153rd 7th 36.6 Rebounds 30.1 270th 83rd 9.6 Off. Rebounds 5.2 359th 210th 7.1 3pt Made 6.8 237th 274th 11.9 Assists 12.3 237th 44th 10.5 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

