The North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0) play the Davidson Wildcats (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on ACC Network.

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

North Carolina vs. Davidson 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats scored just 2.5 more points per game last year (62.3) than the Tar Heels allowed (59.8).

When Davidson allowed fewer than 68.9 points last season, it went 11-7.

Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Tar Heels scored were 5.3 more points than the Wildcats gave up (63.6).

North Carolina had a 16-5 record last season when putting up more than 63.6 points.

The Tar Heels shot 41.6% from the field last season, 6.6 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.

The Wildcats shot at a 39.4% rate from the field last season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 36.8% shooting opponents of the Tar Heels averaged.

