The No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0) hit the court against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on ACC Network.

North Carolina vs. Lehigh Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACCN

North Carolina Stats Insights

Last season, the Tar Heels had a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Mountain Hawks' opponents hit.

North Carolina had a 15-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.2% from the field.

The Tar Heels were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mountain Hawks ranked 270th.

Last year, the Tar Heels recorded 76.2 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 69.4 the Mountain Hawks gave up.

North Carolina went 17-5 last season when scoring more than 69.4 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison

At home last season, North Carolina averaged 8.1 more points per game (78.3) than it did on the road (70.2).

When playing at home, the Tar Heels gave up 3.4 fewer points per game (67.7) than in away games (71.1).

North Carolina sunk 7.5 treys per game with a 32.0% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged in road games (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule