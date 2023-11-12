The No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0) hit the court against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Carolina vs. Lehigh Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • TV: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Carolina Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Tar Heels had a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Mountain Hawks' opponents hit.
  • North Carolina had a 15-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.2% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mountain Hawks ranked 270th.
  • Last year, the Tar Heels recorded 76.2 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 69.4 the Mountain Hawks gave up.
  • North Carolina went 17-5 last season when scoring more than 69.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison

  • At home last season, North Carolina averaged 8.1 more points per game (78.3) than it did on the road (70.2).
  • When playing at home, the Tar Heels gave up 3.4 fewer points per game (67.7) than in away games (71.1).
  • North Carolina sunk 7.5 treys per game with a 32.0% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged in road games (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Radford W 86-70 Dean Smith Center
11/12/2023 Lehigh - Dean Smith Center
11/17/2023 UC Riverside - Dean Smith Center
11/22/2023 Northern Iowa - Imperial Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.