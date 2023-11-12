North Carolina Central vs. Georgia: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 12
The Georgia Bulldogs (1-1) and the North Carolina Central Eagles (1-1) play at Stegeman Coliseum on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup has no line set.
North Carolina Central vs. Georgia Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Athens, Georgia
- Venue: Stegeman Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Eagles Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 12 of North Carolina Central's games last year went over the point total.
- Against the spread, the Eagles were 13-10-0 last season.
- North Carolina Central sported a 13-10-0 ATS record last season compared to the 9-20-0 mark of Georgia.
North Carolina Central vs. Georgia Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Georgia
|68.5
|144.1
|71.5
|137.4
|140.4
|North Carolina Central
|75.6
|144.1
|65.9
|137.4
|140.5
Additional North Carolina Central Insights & Trends
- The Eagles' 75.6 points per game last year were only 4.1 more points than the 71.5 the Bulldogs gave up.
- North Carolina Central went 7-2 against the spread and 10-4 overall when it scored more than 71.5 points last season.
North Carolina Central vs. Georgia Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Georgia
|9-20-0
|14-15-0
|North Carolina Central
|13-10-0
|12-11-0
North Carolina Central vs. Georgia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Georgia
|North Carolina Central
|13-4
|Home Record
|13-1
|1-10
|Away Record
|4-10
|5-10-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-3-0
|3-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-6-0
|70.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.4
|64.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.6
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-6-0
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-5-0
