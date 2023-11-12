The Georgia Bulldogs (1-1) and the North Carolina Central Eagles (1-1) play at Stegeman Coliseum on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup has no line set.

North Carolina Central vs. Georgia Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

A total of 12 of North Carolina Central's games last year went over the point total.

Against the spread, the Eagles were 13-10-0 last season.

North Carolina Central sported a 13-10-0 ATS record last season compared to the 9-20-0 mark of Georgia.

North Carolina Central vs. Georgia Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgia 68.5 144.1 71.5 137.4 140.4 North Carolina Central 75.6 144.1 65.9 137.4 140.5

Additional North Carolina Central Insights & Trends

The Eagles' 75.6 points per game last year were only 4.1 more points than the 71.5 the Bulldogs gave up.

North Carolina Central went 7-2 against the spread and 10-4 overall when it scored more than 71.5 points last season.

North Carolina Central vs. Georgia Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgia 9-20-0 14-15-0 North Carolina Central 13-10-0 12-11-0

North Carolina Central vs. Georgia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgia North Carolina Central 13-4 Home Record 13-1 1-10 Away Record 4-10 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 6-3-0 3-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 70.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.4 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

