The North Carolina Central Eagles (1-1) battle the Georgia Bulldogs (1-1) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

North Carolina Central vs. Georgia Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
  • TV: SEC Network+

North Carolina Central Stats Insights

  • The Eagles shot 46.9% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 44.0% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.
  • North Carolina Central compiled an 11-6 straight up record in games it shot higher than 44.0% from the field.
  • The Eagles were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Bulldogs finished 155th.
  • The Eagles scored an average of 75.6 points per game last year, just 4.1 more points than the 71.5 the Bulldogs gave up.
  • When it scored more than 71.5 points last season, North Carolina Central went 10-4.

North Carolina Central Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, North Carolina Central averaged 13.8 more points per game at home (82.4) than away (68.6).
  • In 2022-23, the Eagles conceded 12.4 fewer points per game at home (59.7) than on the road (72.1).
  • Beyond the arc, North Carolina Central made fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34.0%) than at home (36.3%) too.

North Carolina Central Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Kansas L 99-56 Allen Fieldhouse
11/9/2023 Virginia-Lynchburg W 107-54 McDougald-McLendon Arena
11/12/2023 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum
11/14/2023 Mid-Atlantic Christian - McDougald-McLendon Arena
11/18/2023 @ Longwood - Joan Perry Brock Center

