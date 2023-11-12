How to Watch the NC State vs. UConn Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The NC State Wolfpack (1-0) play the UConn Huskies (1-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ABC.
NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ABC
NC State vs. UConn 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Huskies scored 13.3 more points per game last year (75.9) than the Wolfpack allowed their opponents to score (62.6).
- UConn went 22-2 last season when allowing fewer than 70.8 points.
- Last year, the Wolfpack averaged 70.8 points per game, 12 more points than the 58.8 the Huskies allowed.
- NC State had a 17-8 record last season when putting up more than 58.8 points.
- The Wolfpack shot 43.6% from the field last season, 8.8 percentage points higher than the 34.8% the Huskies allowed to opponents.
- The Huskies' 49.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 11.5 percentage points higher than the Wolfpack allowed to their opponents (37.9%).
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Charlotte
|W 84-43
|Reynolds Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|UConn
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
|11/15/2023
|Elon
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|Rhode Island
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
