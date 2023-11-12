How to Watch the NC State vs. UConn Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The UConn Huskies (1-0) take on the NC State Wolfpack (1-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Reynolds Coliseum. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ABC
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
NC State vs. UConn 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Huskies put up 13.3 more points per game last year (75.9) than the Wolfpack allowed (62.6).
- UConn had a 22-2 record last season when giving up fewer than 70.8 points.
- Last year, the Wolfpack scored 12.0 more points per game (70.8) than the Huskies allowed (58.8).
- When NC State put up more than 58.8 points last season, it went 17-8.
- The Wolfpack made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 8.8 percentage points higher than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (34.8%).
- The Huskies shot at a 49.4% clip from the field last season, 11.5 percentage points higher than the 37.9% shooting opponents of the Wolfpack averaged.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Charlotte
|W 84-43
|Reynolds Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|UConn
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
|11/15/2023
|Elon
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|Rhode Island
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.