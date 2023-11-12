The NC State Wolfpack (1-0) take the court against the UConn Huskies (1-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on ABC.

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

TV: ABC

NC State vs. UConn 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Huskies' 75.9 points per game last year were 13.3 more points than the 62.6 the Wolfpack gave up.

When UConn allowed fewer than 70.8 points last season, it went 22-2.

Last year, the 70.8 points per game the Wolfpack averaged were 12.0 more points than the Huskies allowed (58.8).

NC State had a 17-8 record last season when putting up more than 58.8 points.

Last season, the Wolfpack had a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.8% higher than the 34.8% of shots the Huskies' opponents made.

The Huskies' 49.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 11.5 percentage points higher than the Wolfpack had given up to their opponents (37.9%).

NC State Schedule