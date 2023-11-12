Sunday's game features the NC State Wolfpack (1-0) and the UConn Huskies (1-0) matching up at Reynolds Coliseum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 90-54 win for heavily favored NC State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Wolfpack are coming off of an 84-43 victory over Charlotte in their most recent game on Tuesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

NC State vs. UConn Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ABC

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

NC State vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 90, UConn 54

Other ACC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

NC State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wolfpack outscored opponents by 8.2 points per game last season, with a +264 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.8 points per game (70th in college basketball) and allowed 62.6 per contest (124th in college basketball).

On offense, NC State put up 65.2 points per game last year in conference action. As a comparison, its season average (70.8 points per game) was 5.6 PPG higher.

When playing at home, the Wolfpack scored 12.4 more points per game last year (75.9) than they did in away games (63.5).

In 2022-23, NC State surrendered 59.3 points per game at home. On the road, it allowed 67.6.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.