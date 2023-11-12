The Charlotte Hornets (3-5) go up against the New York Knicks (4-4) at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Knicks and Hornets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Hornets vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hornets vs Knicks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets are shooting 48.2% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 45.6% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.

Charlotte is 2-4 when it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.

The Hornets are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at first.

The Hornets' 117.3 points per game are 14.5 more points than the 102.8 the Knicks give up to opponents.

Charlotte is 3-4 when it scores more than 102.8 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Hornets are putting up fewer points at home (113 per game) than away (121.5). But they also are conceding fewer points at home (121.5) than away (123.3).

At home Charlotte is giving up 121.5 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than it is away (123.3).

This season the Hornets are picking up fewer assists at home (26 per game) than away (26.3).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hornets Injuries