Gardner-Webb vs. Baylor: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 12
The No. 20 Baylor Bears (2-0) and the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-1) hit the court at Ferrell Center on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.
Gardner-Webb vs. Baylor Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Waco, Texas
- Venue: Ferrell Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Runnin' Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats
- Gardner-Webb's games went over the point total 14 out of 28 times last season.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs were 13-15-0 against the spread last year.
- Baylor (17-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 53.1% of the time, 6.7% more often than Gardner-Webb (13-15-0) last year.
Gardner-Webb vs. Baylor Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Baylor
|77.0
|147.7
|70.3
|135.8
|145.2
|Gardner-Webb
|70.7
|147.7
|65.5
|135.8
|133.2
Additional Gardner-Webb Insights & Trends
- The Runnin' Bulldogs put up an average of 70.7 points per game last year, only 0.4 more points than the 70.3 the Bears allowed.
- Gardner-Webb went 5-5 against the spread and 10-3 overall when it scored more than 70.3 points last season.
Gardner-Webb vs. Baylor Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Baylor
|17-15-0
|18-14-0
|Gardner-Webb
|13-15-0
|14-14-0
Gardner-Webb vs. Baylor Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Baylor
|Gardner-Webb
|14-3
|Home Record
|8-5
|5-5
|Away Record
|6-10
|10-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-7-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-6-0
|82.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.9
|71.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.0
|8-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-2-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-11-0
