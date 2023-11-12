The Baylor Bears (2-0) will face the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Gardner-Webb vs. Baylor Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gardner-Webb Top Players (2022-23)

DQ Nicholas: 12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Kareem Reid: 11 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

11 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK Anthony Selden: 11.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Caleb Robinson: 8.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Julien Soumaoro: 8.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Baylor Top Players (2022-23)

Adam Flagler: 15.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Keyonte George: 15.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jalen Bridges: 10.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK LJ Cryer: 15 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

15 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Flo Thamba: 5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gardner-Webb vs. Baylor Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Baylor Rank Baylor AVG Gardner-Webb AVG Gardner-Webb Rank 55th 77 Points Scored 70.7 198th 184th 70.3 Points Allowed 65.5 48th 283rd 29.9 Rebounds 32.5 126th 83rd 9.6 Off. Rebounds 8.3 204th 18th 9.5 3pt Made 6.3 288th 95th 14.2 Assists 12.8 193rd 175th 11.8 Turnovers 12.5 249th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.