The Baylor Bears (2-0) go up against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Baylor vs. Gardner-Webb matchup in this article.

Gardner-Webb vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Gardner-Webb vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Gardner-Webb vs. Baylor Betting Trends (2022-23)

Gardner-Webb won 13 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 15 times.

The Runnin' Bulldogs won their only game last season when playing as at least 22.5-point underdogs.

Baylor won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Last season, 18 Bears games went over the point total.

