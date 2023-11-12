The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (0-1) and the Elon Phoenix (1-1) meet at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set.

Elon vs. North Dakota Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Grand Forks, North Dakota

Grand Forks, North Dakota Venue: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Phoenix Betting Records & Stats

In Elon's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times.

The Phoenix had 10 wins in 32 games against the spread last year.

Elon (10-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 55.2% of the time, 16.7% less often than North Dakota (16-13-0) last year.

Elon vs. North Dakota Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Dakota 72.1 137.5 73.9 145.5 142.7 Elon 65.4 137.5 71.6 145.5 139.8

Additional Elon Insights & Trends

The Phoenix put up 8.5 fewer points per game last year (65.4) than the Fightin' Hawks allowed their opponents to score (73.9).

Elon went 1-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when it scored more than 73.9 points last season.

Elon vs. North Dakota Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Dakota 16-13-0 21-8-0 Elon 10-16-0 8-18-0

Elon vs. North Dakota Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Dakota Elon 8-8 Home Record 5-9 4-11 Away Record 3-12 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 73.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.6 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.8 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

