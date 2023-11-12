The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (0-1) play the Elon Phoenix (1-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Elon vs. North Dakota Game Information

Elon Top Players (2022-23)

  • Sean Halloran: 13 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Max Mackinnon: 11.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Torrence Watson: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Sam Sherry: 9.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Zac Ervin: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

North Dakota Top Players (2022-23)

  • B.J. Omot: 12 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Tsotne Tsartsidze: 10.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Matt Norman: 11.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jalun Trent: 6.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Treysen Eaglestaff: 8.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Elon vs. North Dakota Stat Comparison (2022-23)

North Dakota Rank North Dakota AVG Elon AVG Elon Rank
166th 72.1 Points Scored 65.4 326th
288th 73.9 Points Allowed 71.6 227th
233rd 31 Rebounds 30.1 270th
222nd 8 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th
25th 9.2 3pt Made 6.8 237th
274th 11.9 Assists 12.2 249th
99th 11 Turnovers 11.7 160th

