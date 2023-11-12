The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (0-1) go up against the Elon Phoenix (1-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Elon vs. North Dakota Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota TV: ESPN+

Elon Stats Insights

The Phoenix's 42.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.5 percentage points lower than the Fightin' Hawks given up to their opponents (47%).

Elon put together a 5-3 straight up record in games it shot higher than 47% from the field.

The Phoenix were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Fightin' Hawks finished 222nd.

The Phoenix scored an average of 65.4 points per game last year, 8.5 fewer points than the 73.9 the Fightin' Hawks gave up.

When it scored more than 73.9 points last season, Elon went 4-1.

Elon Home & Away Comparison

At home, Elon put up 68.6 points per game last season, 5.8 more than it averaged on the road (62.8).

The Phoenix gave up fewer points at home (70.3 per game) than on the road (71.1) last season.

Elon knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.8%) than away (28.4%).

