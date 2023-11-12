How to Watch Elon vs. North Dakota on TV or Live Stream - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (0-1) go up against the Elon Phoenix (1-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Elon vs. North Dakota Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Elon Stats Insights
- The Phoenix's 42.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.5 percentage points lower than the Fightin' Hawks given up to their opponents (47%).
- Elon put together a 5-3 straight up record in games it shot higher than 47% from the field.
- The Phoenix were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Fightin' Hawks finished 222nd.
- The Phoenix scored an average of 65.4 points per game last year, 8.5 fewer points than the 73.9 the Fightin' Hawks gave up.
- When it scored more than 73.9 points last season, Elon went 4-1.
Elon Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Elon put up 68.6 points per game last season, 5.8 more than it averaged on the road (62.8).
- The Phoenix gave up fewer points at home (70.3 per game) than on the road (71.1) last season.
- Elon knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.8%) than away (28.4%).
Elon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|L 101-78
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|11/9/2023
|East Tennessee State
|W 79-76
|Schar Center
|11/12/2023
|@ North Dakota
|-
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|11/17/2023
|IUPUI
|-
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
|11/18/2023
|Holy Cross
|-
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
