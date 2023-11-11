The Winthrop Eagles (1-1) face the Drexel Dragons (0-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Winthrop vs. Drexel Game Information

Winthrop Top Players (2022-23)

Kelton Talford: 16.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Cory Hightower: 13.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Kasen Harrison: 11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Sin'Cere McMahon: 13.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

13.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Toneari Lane: 10.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Drexel Top Players (2022-23)

Amari Williams: 13.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.2 BLK

13.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.2 BLK Lamar Oden Jr.: 8.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Luke House: 8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Coletrane Washington: 9.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Justin Moore: 9.2 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Winthrop vs. Drexel Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Winthrop Rank Winthrop AVG Drexel AVG Drexel Rank 127th 73.8 Points Scored 66.7 308th 299th 74.4 Points Allowed 62.4 17th 343rd 28 Rebounds 32.1 156th 309th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 42nd 8.8 3pt Made 7.2 200th 307th 11.4 Assists 11.7 289th 311th 13.3 Turnovers 10.7 61st

