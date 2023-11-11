The Winthrop Eagles (1-1) face the Drexel Dragons (0-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Winthrop vs. Drexel matchup.

Winthrop vs. Drexel Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Winthrop vs. Drexel Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Winthrop vs. Drexel Betting Trends (2022-23)

Winthrop put together a 12-16-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 16 Eagles games went over the point total.

Drexel went 15-10-0 ATS last year.

Dragons games hit the over 10 out of 25 times last year.

