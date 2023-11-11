The Winthrop Eagles (1-1) go up against the Drexel Dragons (0-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Winthrop vs. Drexel Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Winthrop Stats Insights

The Eagles made 47.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.6 percentage points higher than the Dragons allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

Winthrop had a 15-8 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.5% from the field.

The Dragons ranked 156th in rebounding in college basketball, the Eagles finished 343rd.

Last year, the Eagles scored 73.8 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 62.4 the Dragons allowed.

Winthrop went 14-11 last season when scoring more than 62.4 points.

Winthrop Home & Away Comparison

Winthrop averaged 76.6 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 71.0 points per contest.

Defensively the Eagles were better at home last year, surrendering 69.9 points per game, compared to 77.5 when playing on the road.

In terms of total threes made, Winthrop fared better in home games last season, averaging 9.4 per game, compared to 8.7 on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 37.0% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37.9% mark in away games.

Winthrop Upcoming Schedule