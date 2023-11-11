How to Watch Winthrop vs. Drexel on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Winthrop Eagles (1-1) go up against the Drexel Dragons (0-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Winthrop vs. Drexel Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Winthrop Stats Insights
- The Eagles made 47.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.6 percentage points higher than the Dragons allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
- Winthrop had a 15-8 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.5% from the field.
- The Dragons ranked 156th in rebounding in college basketball, the Eagles finished 343rd.
- Last year, the Eagles scored 73.8 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 62.4 the Dragons allowed.
- Winthrop went 14-11 last season when scoring more than 62.4 points.
Winthrop Home & Away Comparison
- Winthrop averaged 76.6 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 71.0 points per contest.
- Defensively the Eagles were better at home last year, surrendering 69.9 points per game, compared to 77.5 when playing on the road.
- In terms of total threes made, Winthrop fared better in home games last season, averaging 9.4 per game, compared to 8.7 on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 37.0% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37.9% mark in away games.
Winthrop Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Clemson
|L 78-56
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/8/2023
|Brevard
|W 98-44
|Winthrop Coliseum
|11/11/2023
|Drexel
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Holy Cross
|-
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
|11/18/2023
|IUPUI
|-
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
